Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

I am posting my home for rent! -Just freshly remodeled.

- MALL OF AMERICA 10 min away

-Lake nokomis 5 min away “walking distance”

-Clean and safe neighborhood

-Utilities not included, you will have to pay for them!

-deposit $2,350

- Monthly rent $2,300

Feel free to call me at 612-735-9670