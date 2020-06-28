All apartments in Minneapolis
4531 Minnehaha Avenue - 1
4531 Minnehaha Avenue - 1

4531 Minnehaha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4531 Minnehaha Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing and updated 1Br 1Bath apartment one block from Minnehaha Falls!

Brand New Kitchen, Bathroom and New appliances. Hard wood floors throughout the entire unit. 1 Unit available September 15th!

2 blocks away to light rail on the bus line. A beautiful Cub foods has recently opened 2 blocks away. The area has great restaurants within walking distance.

Brand new garage, with one stall included in the rent. Full basement with lots of storage and also has individual washer and dryer included. Water and Trash included in rent. Please contact Mark at show contact info
to setup a showing! Don't miss out, Available now!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

