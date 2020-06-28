4531 Minnehaha Avenue - 1

Amenities

Recently updated 1Br/1Bath apartment one block from Minnehaha Falls! Brand New Kitchen, Bathroom and New appliances. Hard wood floors throughout the entire unit. 1 Unit available September 15th!



The light rail is 2 blocks away and there is a bus stop steps outside of the front door. A beautiful Cub foods has recently opened 2 blocks away. The area has great restaurants within walking distance.



Brand new garage, with one stall included in the rent. Huge basement with lots of storage and also has individual washer and dryer included. Water and Trash included in rent.

Available now!