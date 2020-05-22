All apartments in Minneapolis
4519 Camden Ave N
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:34 AM

4519 Camden Ave N

4519 North Camden Avenue · (612) 843-5777
Location

4519 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Lind - Bohanon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Love North Mpls and need a big, beautiful house? We have the perfect home for you! This is not your ordinary 2 story home. New and modern with 3 levels of living! Tons of space with 2600 finished sq ft. All 6 bedrooms are good sized- 3 upper, 3 lower. Upper level master bedroom has a walk in closet and private master bath. 3.5 bathrooms total. Main level has a great open layout. Large cook's kitchen, decent sized dining space. Concrete front porch, big detached garage, and central location. What more do you need?
Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
$45 application fee per adult. Unfortunately, we currently do not accept Section 8.
Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years. Don't wait any longer. Call us today for your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Camden Ave N have any available units?
4519 Camden Ave N has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Camden Ave N have?
Some of 4519 Camden Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Camden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Camden Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Camden Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4519 Camden Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4519 Camden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Camden Ave N does offer parking.
Does 4519 Camden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Camden Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Camden Ave N have a pool?
No, 4519 Camden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Camden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4519 Camden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Camden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 Camden Ave N has units with dishwashers.
