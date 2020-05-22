4519 Camden Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Love North Mpls and need a big, beautiful house? We have the perfect home for you! This is not your ordinary 2 story home. New and modern with 3 levels of living! Tons of space with 2600 finished sq ft. All 6 bedrooms are good sized- 3 upper, 3 lower. Upper level master bedroom has a walk in closet and private master bath. 3.5 bathrooms total. Main level has a great open layout. Large cook's kitchen, decent sized dining space. Concrete front porch, big detached garage, and central location. What more do you need?

Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

$45 application fee per adult. Unfortunately, we currently do not accept Section 8.

Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years. Don't wait any longer. Call us today for your showing.