Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4415 Snelling Avenue South

4415 Snelling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c378c70de ----
Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1,206 Square foot home in South Minneapolis!

Neutral Paint in every room; Wood Flooring all thru this home, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Kitchen Countertops, Fully Fenced Private Backyard, Detached 2 Car Garage and Central Air Conditioning too!
2 Bedrooms on the Main floor; Full Bathroom, Large Living Room, Kitchen with ample Counter Space and Cabinets, Formal Dining Room with built in Hutch to boot!

The Upper Level has a very large Private Bedroom; Closet, Built in Dresser Drawers, Additional Storage space and also a Bonus Sitting Area!

Lower level includes a second Living area, Laundry and much more room for Storage?.

2-3 blocks to Light Rail, Minnehaha Falls Park and easy access to downtown and the Airport.

Available: April 7, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: NONE
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $95

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 2 under 45 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Snelling Avenue South have any available units?
4415 Snelling Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Snelling Avenue South have?
Some of 4415 Snelling Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Snelling Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Snelling Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Snelling Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Snelling Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Snelling Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Snelling Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4415 Snelling Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Snelling Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Snelling Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4415 Snelling Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Snelling Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4415 Snelling Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Snelling Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Snelling Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
