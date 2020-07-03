4415 Snelling Avenue South

Amenities

Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1,206 Square foot home in South Minneapolis!



Neutral Paint in every room; Wood Flooring all thru this home, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Kitchen Countertops, Fully Fenced Private Backyard, Detached 2 Car Garage and Central Air Conditioning too!

2 Bedrooms on the Main floor; Full Bathroom, Large Living Room, Kitchen with ample Counter Space and Cabinets, Formal Dining Room with built in Hutch to boot!



The Upper Level has a very large Private Bedroom; Closet, Built in Dresser Drawers, Additional Storage space and also a Bonus Sitting Area!



Lower level includes a second Living area, Laundry and much more room for Storage?.



2-3 blocks to Light Rail, Minnehaha Falls Park and easy access to downtown and the Airport.



Available: April 7, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: NONE

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $95



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 2 under 45 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.