Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4415 Pillsbury Avenue

4415 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Pillsbury Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Kingfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f105e10a1 ----
Welcome to this Two Bedroom, 1 Bath home available for rent in the Kingfield neighborhood near Nicollet Ave, HWY 35W and Lake Harriet. This home features refinished hardwood floors, original trim and a beautiful built-in buffet. The large open living and dining room is flooded with natural light. The kitchen has a new gas stove, cabinet mounted microwave, fridge and additional storage. The two bedrooms and newly renovated bathroom are also on this main level. The upper level has plenty of storage closets and a bonus room - great space for an office! The basement features additional storage, laundry and a newly finished family room. The fully fenced back yard with a storage shed, charcoal grill and 1-car garage complete this properties exterior.

Available: April 8, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: NONE
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $95/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: No Pets

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Pillsbury Avenue have any available units?
4415 Pillsbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Pillsbury Avenue have?
Some of 4415 Pillsbury Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Pillsbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Pillsbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Pillsbury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Pillsbury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Pillsbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Pillsbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 4415 Pillsbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Pillsbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Pillsbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 4415 Pillsbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Pillsbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4415 Pillsbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Pillsbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Pillsbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
