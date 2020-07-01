4415 Pillsbury Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f105e10a1 ----

Welcome to this Two Bedroom, 1 Bath home available for rent in the Kingfield neighborhood near Nicollet Ave, HWY 35W and Lake Harriet. This home features refinished hardwood floors, original trim and a beautiful built-in buffet. The large open living and dining room is flooded with natural light. The kitchen has a new gas stove, cabinet mounted microwave, fridge and additional storage. The two bedrooms and newly renovated bathroom are also on this main level. The upper level has plenty of storage closets and a bonus room - great space for an office! The basement features additional storage, laundry and a newly finished family room. The fully fenced back yard with a storage shed, charcoal grill and 1-car garage complete this properties exterior.



Available: April 8, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: NONE

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities



Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $95/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: No Pets



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.