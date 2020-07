Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Space in Great Neighborhood.



Excellent 2 story, with great space 3 Bedrooms + 1.5 baths. Ready to move in before the snow flies. Older home so does need a little love but all is good shape. Great bones. Good space. Nice size Kitchen,Dining Room, and Living Room. Sweet porch for great summer cross breeze.



This unit is available December 1st 2018.



Application fee - $45 per adult