Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

4324 Abbott Ave S

4324 Abbott Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Abbott Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d50078096 ---- Garage parking- 2 bed/1 bath duplex- Linden Hills neighborhood. This cozy 2 bedroom is close to Waveland Park and just blocks to Lake Harriet. Unit features hardwoods throughout, attached garage and is pet friendly. Also has a huge yard with ample basement storage! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Tenant pays: Electric/gas/50% of monthly trash bill/snow/lawn/any optional utility Owner pays: Water Owner is responsible for lawn and snow removal on sidewalks and walkways 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/1d50078096

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Abbott Ave S have any available units?
4324 Abbott Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4324 Abbott Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Abbott Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Abbott Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Abbott Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Abbott Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Abbott Ave S offers parking.
Does 4324 Abbott Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Abbott Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Abbott Ave S have a pool?
No, 4324 Abbott Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Abbott Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4324 Abbott Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Abbott Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Abbott Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 Abbott Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 Abbott Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

