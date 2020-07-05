4324 Abbott Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d50078096 ---- Garage parking- 2 bed/1 bath duplex- Linden Hills neighborhood. This cozy 2 bedroom is close to Waveland Park and just blocks to Lake Harriet. Unit features hardwoods throughout, attached garage and is pet friendly. Also has a huge yard with ample basement storage! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Tenant pays: Electric/gas/50% of monthly trash bill/snow/lawn/any optional utility Owner pays: Water Owner is responsible for lawn and snow removal on sidewalks and walkways 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/1d50078096