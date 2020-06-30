All apartments in Minneapolis
4141 Chicago Avenue

Location

4141 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23c48ca03f ---- Charming one bedroom apartment with an open floor plan features hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, as well as an eat in kitchen, and modern bathroom. Laundry and storage unit in clean basement. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, section 8, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
4141 Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4141 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4141 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
No, 4141 Chicago Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4141 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 4141 Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4141 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Chicago Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Chicago Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 Chicago Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

