4141 Chicago Avenue

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23c48ca03f ---- Charming one bedroom apartment with an open floor plan features hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, as well as an eat in kitchen, and modern bathroom. Laundry and storage unit in clean basement. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, section 8, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.