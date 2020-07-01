4030 Pillsbury Ave S #1

Amenities

Unit #1 Available 04/01/20 Historic duplex on Pillsbury Ave - Property Id: 218215



Welcome home. Elegant 2 br duplex in desirable Kingfield neighborhood of south Minneapolis available April 1.



Classic turn-of-the-century charm with beveled leaded glass and Stained glass windows. Lower-level unit features completely renovated kitchen and bathroom. Original (unpainted) woodworking throughout, including ornate columns, recently refinished in-laid hardwood floors and gorgeous built-in buffet. Spacious dining and living rooms feature nine foot+ ceilings leading into a large light-drenched sun room with expansive views of the neighborhood.



Available April 1st. 12 month lease required.



Further amenities:

*Large east facing sun room.

*Beautiful gas burning fireplace completes stately living room.

*On-site unit dedicated washer and dryer.

*1 car covered garage parking.

*Major bus routes just 2 blocks away on Grand Avenue.

*Close to lakes, restaurants/coffee shops, Uptown, and 35W.

*Well-maintained, attractive landscaping.

