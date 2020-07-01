All apartments in Minneapolis
4030 Pillsbury Ave S #1

4030 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Pillsbury Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Unit #1 Available 04/01/20 Historic duplex on Pillsbury Ave - Property Id: 218215

Welcome home. Elegant 2 br duplex in desirable Kingfield neighborhood of south Minneapolis available April 1.

Classic turn-of-the-century charm with beveled leaded glass and Stained glass windows. Lower-level unit features completely renovated kitchen and bathroom. Original (unpainted) woodworking throughout, including ornate columns, recently refinished in-laid hardwood floors and gorgeous built-in buffet. Spacious dining and living rooms feature nine foot+ ceilings leading into a large light-drenched sun room with expansive views of the neighborhood.

Available April 1st. 12 month lease required.

Further amenities:
*Large east facing sun room.
*Beautiful gas burning fireplace completes stately living room.
*On-site unit dedicated washer and dryer.
*1 car covered garage parking.
*Major bus routes just 2 blocks away on Grand Avenue.
*Close to lakes, restaurants/coffee shops, Uptown, and 35W.
*Well-maintained, attractive landscaping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218215
Property Id 218215

(RLNE5522900)

