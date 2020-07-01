4030 Pillsbury Ave S #1

Amenities
Unit #1 Available 04/01/20 Historic duplex on Pillsbury Ave - Property Id: 218215
Welcome home. Elegant 2 br duplex in desirable Kingfield neighborhood of south Minneapolis available April 1.
Classic turn-of-the-century charm with beveled leaded glass and Stained glass windows. Lower-level unit features completely renovated kitchen and bathroom. Original (unpainted) woodworking throughout, including ornate columns, recently refinished in-laid hardwood floors and gorgeous built-in buffet. Spacious dining and living rooms feature nine foot+ ceilings leading into a large light-drenched sun room with expansive views of the neighborhood.
Available April 1st. 12 month lease required.
Further amenities:
*Large east facing sun room.
*Beautiful gas burning fireplace completes stately living room.
*On-site unit dedicated washer and dryer.
*1 car covered garage parking.
*Major bus routes just 2 blocks away on Grand Avenue.
*Close to lakes, restaurants/coffee shops, Uptown, and 35W.
*Well-maintained, attractive landscaping.
