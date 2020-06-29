Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking media room

400 N. 1st Street #305 Available 07/01/20 Corporate Executive fully FURNISHED Unique Loft in the North Loop. - Fully furnished, well appointed, spacious 800 sq. ft. studio loft in the North Loop Warehouse District. Short term leases available



High end custom finished. Instagram/Pinterest Worthy!!! Converted warehouses from the late 19th and early 20th centuries have been renovated in this vibrant neighborhood that is known for its cool start-up vibe, innovative restaurants, hip bars and swanky cool shops. Known as the hottest neighborhood in the Twin Cities. This flat is on the 3rd floor of a 1900 built carriage factory. It boasts historic charm with two floor-to-ceiling brick walls, massive fir beams, wood floors, butcher block counters, fabulous closet space, and was updated in 2018. It overlooks the old North Western Railroad building, is a block from the Mississippi River near the Historic Old Mill District, across the river from NE Minneapolis, and in the downtown business district.

Nearby attractions include the Minneapolis Farmers Market near the Guthrie theater, Target Field, US Bank Stadium, and an extensive public transit system and trail system that makes MN #3 for bicycling in the USA! This place has it all!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4722365)