400 N. 1st Street #305
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

400 N. 1st Street #305

400 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

400 1st Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
400 N. 1st Street #305 Available 07/01/20 Corporate Executive fully FURNISHED Unique Loft in the North Loop. - Fully furnished, well appointed, spacious 800 sq. ft. studio loft in the North Loop Warehouse District. Short term leases available

High end custom finished. Instagram/Pinterest Worthy!!! Converted warehouses from the late 19th and early 20th centuries have been renovated in this vibrant neighborhood that is known for its cool start-up vibe, innovative restaurants, hip bars and swanky cool shops. Known as the hottest neighborhood in the Twin Cities. This flat is on the 3rd floor of a 1900 built carriage factory. It boasts historic charm with two floor-to-ceiling brick walls, massive fir beams, wood floors, butcher block counters, fabulous closet space, and was updated in 2018. It overlooks the old North Western Railroad building, is a block from the Mississippi River near the Historic Old Mill District, across the river from NE Minneapolis, and in the downtown business district.
Nearby attractions include the Minneapolis Farmers Market near the Guthrie theater, Target Field, US Bank Stadium, and an extensive public transit system and trail system that makes MN #3 for bicycling in the USA! This place has it all!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

