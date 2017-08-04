3925 Cedar Ave S Upper

Amenities
$1400 - 2 Bd / 1 Ba Duplex with Tall Ceilings - Property Id: 2386
Naturally well-lit: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit in the Standish neighborhood, available March 1. Close to restaurants and parks with private backyard. $1400.00/mo, $1400.00 security deposit. The unit has original hardwood floors in bedrooms, living and dining room. Kitchen was gutted, and has new flooring, cabinets and countertops. It also features stainless steel/gas oven and refrigerator. All utilities included except gas. A coin operated waster and dryer is available for use in the basement. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using TurboTenet software. Applicants over the age of 18 are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check. Call or Text Dan at 612-940-8957 to schedule a showing. (hablo espaol e ingles).
LEASE TERMS:
$1400 Security Deposit.
Utility bills included: water, garbage, electric
Tenet to pay for gas
No pets or smoking allowed.
This home is not Section 8 approved.
