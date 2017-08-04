All apartments in Minneapolis
3925 Cedar Ave S Upper
3925 Cedar Ave S Upper

3925 Cedar Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
$1400 - 2 Bd / 1 Ba Duplex with Tall Ceilings - Property Id: 2386

Naturally well-lit: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit in the Standish neighborhood, available March 1. Close to restaurants and parks with private backyard. $1400.00/mo, $1400.00 security deposit. The unit has original hardwood floors in bedrooms, living and dining room. Kitchen was gutted, and has new flooring, cabinets and countertops. It also features stainless steel/gas oven and refrigerator. All utilities included except gas. A coin operated waster and dryer is available for use in the basement. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using TurboTenet software. Applicants over the age of 18 are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check. Call or Text Dan at 612-940-8957 to schedule a showing. (hablo espaol e ingles).

LEASE TERMS:
$1400 Security Deposit.
Utility bills included: water, garbage, electric
Tenet to pay for gas
No pets or smoking allowed.
This home is not Section 8 approved.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2386
Property Id 2386

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper have any available units?
3925 Cedar Ave S Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper have?
Some of 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Cedar Ave S Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper offer parking?
No, 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper does not offer parking.
Does 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper have a pool?
No, 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper have accessible units?
No, 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 Cedar Ave S Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
