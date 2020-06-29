3907 Colfax Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cute house with detached 2 car garage & off-street parking spot.The lower level is the kitchen, living room & dining room with a ""sun-room"" in the front of the house. upper level is the master bedroom, small bedroom, & bathroom with hardwood floors.Small bedroom has a private balcony. Carpet in the living & dining rooms. Central AC. Equipped with a security system that would need to be activated by new tenant

Nice yard with partial fencing. Large basement with lots of storage space.

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 - $1125

Pet Policy: Cats ok with $100 pet fee.

Additional screening criteria: Not accepting Sec.8.

Parking: 2 car garage & off-street parking.

Laundry: Laundry hook-ups.

Appliances: stove, fridge

Tenants pay all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Charge-out Water/Sewer/Trash 100%"