3907 Colfax Ave N
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:32 AM

3907 Colfax Ave N

3907 North Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3907 North Colfax Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house with detached 2 car garage & off-street parking spot.The lower level is the kitchen, living room & dining room with a ""sun-room"" in the front of the house. upper level is the master bedroom, small bedroom, & bathroom with hardwood floors.Small bedroom has a private balcony. Carpet in the living & dining rooms. Central AC. Equipped with a security system that would need to be activated by new tenant
Nice yard with partial fencing. Large basement with lots of storage space.
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 - $1125
Pet Policy: Cats ok with $100 pet fee.
Additional screening criteria: Not accepting Sec.8.
Parking: 2 car garage & off-street parking.
Laundry: Laundry hook-ups.
Appliances: stove, fridge
Tenants pay all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Charge-out Water/Sewer/Trash 100%"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Colfax Ave N have any available units?
3907 Colfax Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 Colfax Ave N have?
Some of 3907 Colfax Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Colfax Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Colfax Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Colfax Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Colfax Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3907 Colfax Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Colfax Ave N offers parking.
Does 3907 Colfax Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Colfax Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Colfax Ave N have a pool?
No, 3907 Colfax Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Colfax Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3907 Colfax Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Colfax Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Colfax Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
