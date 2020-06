Amenities

Available 2/1/2019!! Here's a great deal on the upper level duplex in S Minneapolis. All utilities to be paid by home owner- 1350 per month rent includes: gas, electric, water/sewer, & trash! This bi-level unit has 2 BR's on its main floor + big bonus area on 3rd floor suitable for use as an office or additional living space. Great location with 1 or 2 off-street parking spots available to qualified tenants per request.