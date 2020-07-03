All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3636 Nicollet Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3636 Nicollet Ave S
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

3636 Nicollet Ave S

3636 Nicollet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3636 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de108e10f8 ----
Newly remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances!

Charming upper level, 1 bedroom duplex. This pet friendly property has a large fenced yard and is located within distance to parks, dining, and entertainment options. On site laundry.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max tenants- 2
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant-Elec, 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill/ snow removal in all parking areas that they are using. This includes any lots, driveways or in front of garages.
Utilities paid by owner-Gas lawn care/snow removal on sidewalks
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/de108e10f8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Nicollet Ave S have any available units?
3636 Nicollet Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Nicollet Ave S have?
Some of 3636 Nicollet Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Nicollet Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Nicollet Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Nicollet Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Nicollet Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Nicollet Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Nicollet Ave S offers parking.
Does 3636 Nicollet Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Nicollet Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Nicollet Ave S have a pool?
No, 3636 Nicollet Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Nicollet Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3636 Nicollet Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Nicollet Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Nicollet Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University