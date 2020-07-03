3636 Nicollet Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances!



Charming upper level, 1 bedroom duplex. This pet friendly property has a large fenced yard and is located within distance to parks, dining, and entertainment options. On site laundry.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max tenants- 2

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant-Elec, 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill/ snow removal in all parking areas that they are using. This includes any lots, driveways or in front of garages.

Utilities paid by owner-Gas lawn care/snow removal on sidewalks

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.



