3636 Nicollet Ave S

Amenities
Newly remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances!
Charming upper level, 1 bedroom duplex. This pet friendly property has a large fenced yard and is located within distance to parks, dining, and entertainment options. On site laundry.
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max tenants- 2
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant-Elec, 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill/ snow removal in all parking areas that they are using. This includes any lots, driveways or in front of garages.
Utilities paid by owner-Gas lawn care/snow removal on sidewalks
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.
