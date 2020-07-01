3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available NOW! Maximum 3 occupants.



Convenient main floor duplex with front entry. Main floor has large living room with laminate floor, kitchen, master bedroom, full bathroom with tiled tub/shower, second bedroom.



Basement has lots of storage and washer / dryer.



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking, good rental history.



Pet policy : Sorry no Dogs. Cats accepted with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet. Max 2



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com