All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr

3606 North Bryant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3606 North Bryant Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available NOW! Maximum 3 occupants.

Convenient main floor duplex with front entry. Main floor has large living room with laminate floor, kitchen, master bedroom, full bathroom with tiled tub/shower, second bedroom.

Basement has lots of storage and washer / dryer.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking, good rental history.

Pet policy : Sorry no Dogs. Cats accepted with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet. Max 2

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr have any available units?
3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr have?
Some of 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr is pet friendly.
Does 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr offer parking?
Yes, 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr offers parking.
Does 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr have a pool?
No, 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr have accessible units?
No, 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University