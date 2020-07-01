3606 Bryant Ave N Lowr

Amenities
Available NOW! Maximum 3 occupants.
Convenient main floor duplex with front entry. Main floor has large living room with laminate floor, kitchen, master bedroom, full bathroom with tiled tub/shower, second bedroom.
Basement has lots of storage and washer / dryer.
Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking, good rental history.
Pet policy : Sorry no Dogs. Cats accepted with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet. Max 2
www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com