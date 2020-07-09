3552 3rd Avenue South

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This charming home is located in the Central neighborhood of South Minneapolis. It boasts 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms and is available now! Original hardwood floors on the first floor, including built-in buffet and columns. Large fenced-in yard and quick access to 35W. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including snow removal and yard maintenance. Located within Special School District #1-Minneapolis and a few blocks from Hola Arepa and Pats Tap. No smoking. Pets permitted with owner approval and additional fees and breed restrictions. Security Deposit: $1,800. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!