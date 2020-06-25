All apartments in Minneapolis
326 E 18th Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

326 E 18th Street

326 East 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 East 18th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Stevens Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home! Enjoy this end top floor freshly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with all new windows. This turn-of-the-century brownstone offers a spacious deck with fabulous skyline views of downtown Minneapolis! Unit is pet-friendly with a cheerful open designed living-dining room, thirteen-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall exposed brick, six south-facing windows, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and a corner turret. Included is a reserved parking space, and a beautiful garden maintained by the building association, basement washer and dryer, and easy access to I-94. Walk to the heart of downtown, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, restaurants on Eat Street, and Loring Park. Walkability score of 4.1 - Source: Maponics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 E 18th Street have any available units?
326 E 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 E 18th Street have?
Some of 326 E 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 E 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 E 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 E 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 E 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 326 E 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 326 E 18th Street offers parking.
Does 326 E 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 E 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 E 18th Street have a pool?
No, 326 E 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 E 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 326 E 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 E 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 E 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
