326 E 18th Street

Amenities
Welcome home! Enjoy this end top floor freshly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with all new windows. This turn-of-the-century brownstone offers a spacious deck with fabulous skyline views of downtown Minneapolis! Unit is pet-friendly with a cheerful open designed living-dining room, thirteen-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall exposed brick, six south-facing windows, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and a corner turret. Included is a reserved parking space, and a beautiful garden maintained by the building association, basement washer and dryer, and easy access to I-94. Walk to the heart of downtown, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, restaurants on Eat Street, and Loring Park. Walkability score of 4.1 - Source: Maponics.