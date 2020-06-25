326 E 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home! Enjoy this end top floor freshly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with all new windows. This turn-of-the-century brownstone offers a spacious deck with fabulous skyline views of downtown Minneapolis! Unit is pet-friendly with a cheerful open designed living-dining room, thirteen-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall exposed brick, six south-facing windows, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and a corner turret. Included is a reserved parking space, and a beautiful garden maintained by the building association, basement washer and dryer, and easy access to I-94. Walk to the heart of downtown, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, restaurants on Eat Street, and Loring Park. Walkability score of 4.1 - Source: Maponics.