3251 James Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Amazing Renovated 4 Bdrm/2 Ba Single Family Home*** Coming Jan 1 - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



This is a rare gem and it will go fast! This home has everything you have been looking for; renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful new cabinetry, updated appliances including dishwasher, new bathrooms, finished basement, plenty of closet and storage space, air conditioning, washer and dryer, and 4 spacious bedrooms. This home has a great outdoor space with fenced in yard and 1 car garage.



This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to major freeways. This home is within walking distance of several community parks such as Bohanon, Perkins Hill and Folwell Park.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Please review our application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5260514)