Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3251 James Ave N

3251 North James Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3251 North James Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
***Amazing Renovated 4 Bdrm/2 Ba Single Family Home*** Coming Jan 1 - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

This is a rare gem and it will go fast! This home has everything you have been looking for; renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful new cabinetry, updated appliances including dishwasher, new bathrooms, finished basement, plenty of closet and storage space, air conditioning, washer and dryer, and 4 spacious bedrooms. This home has a great outdoor space with fenced in yard and 1 car garage.

This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to major freeways. This home is within walking distance of several community parks such as Bohanon, Perkins Hill and Folwell Park.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Please review our application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5260514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 James Ave N have any available units?
3251 James Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 James Ave N have?
Some of 3251 James Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 James Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3251 James Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 James Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3251 James Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3251 James Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3251 James Ave N offers parking.
Does 3251 James Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 James Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 James Ave N have a pool?
No, 3251 James Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3251 James Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3251 James Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 James Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 James Ave N has units with dishwashers.

