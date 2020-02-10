Amenities
The Ashmore
325 6th Ave SE
Minneapolis MN 55414
July 1, 2020 Move IN
This is a historic property located in Marcy Holmes. The unit is on the middle floor and has a private entrance and balcony. The building is 3 blocks from the Stone Arch Bridge.
Deposit - $845
~ WATER, GARBAGE, INTERNET - Included in rent
~Deposit• Same as Rent (needed at lease signing).
~Application fee• $40 per person.
~Lease• July 1 2020-June 28 2021.
~Utilities- Tenant only pays Electricity
~ Pets• Cats Allowed($25/month)
~Parking• $50/month