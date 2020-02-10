Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking internet access

The Ashmore

325 6th Ave SE

Minneapolis MN 55414



July 1, 2020 Move IN



This is a historic property located in Marcy Holmes. The unit is on the middle floor and has a private entrance and balcony. The building is 3 blocks from the Stone Arch Bridge.



Deposit - $845

~ WATER, GARBAGE, INTERNET - Included in rent

~Deposit• Same as Rent (needed at lease signing).

~Application fee• $40 per person.

~Lease• July 1 2020-June 28 2021.

~Utilities- Tenant only pays Electricity

~ Pets• Cats Allowed($25/month)

~Parking• $50/month