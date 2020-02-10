All apartments in Minneapolis
325 6th Ave Se

325 6th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

325 6th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
The Ashmore
325 6th Ave SE
Minneapolis MN 55414

July 1, 2020 Move IN

This is a historic property located in Marcy Holmes. The unit is on the middle floor and has a private entrance and balcony. The building is 3 blocks from the Stone Arch Bridge.

Deposit - $845
~ WATER, GARBAGE, INTERNET - Included in rent
~Deposit• Same as Rent (needed at lease signing).
~Application fee• $40 per person.
~Lease• July 1 2020-June 28 2021.
~Utilities- Tenant only pays Electricity
~ Pets• Cats Allowed($25/month)
~Parking• $50/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 6th Ave Se have any available units?
325 6th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 6th Ave Se have?
Some of 325 6th Ave Se's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 6th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
325 6th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 6th Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 6th Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 325 6th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 325 6th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 325 6th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 6th Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 6th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 325 6th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 325 6th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 325 6th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 325 6th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 6th Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.
