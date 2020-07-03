3233 South 39th Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy home in Minneapolis! This home has hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living room. Kitchen features tucked in fridge, opening up the hallway. Many windows allowing it to brighten up the home. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, both rooms are well sized with closet space. Detached one stall parking garage. Washer and dryer in unit. School district #1.



Lease Terms: $1495 security deposit. Water, sewer, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.