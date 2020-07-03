All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3233 South 39th Avenue - 1
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:02 AM

3233 South 39th Avenue - 1

3233 39th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3233 39th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Cooper

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy home in Minneapolis! This home has hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living room. Kitchen features tucked in fridge, opening up the hallway. Many windows allowing it to brighten up the home. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, both rooms are well sized with closet space. Detached one stall parking garage. Washer and dryer in unit. School district #1.

Lease Terms: $1495 security deposit. Water, sewer, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 South 39th Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

