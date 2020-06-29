All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3218 Aldrich Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3218 Aldrich Avenue North
Last updated February 11 2020 at 10:15 PM

3218 Aldrich Avenue North

3218 Aldrich Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3218 Aldrich Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home! This property includes an unfinished basement for extra storage, large closets, separate living/dining areas, hardwood floors, a fenced in backyard, and a 1 car detached garage. Enjoy sitting on the 3 season porch this spring!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5q1Bs-aWMdk&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Aldrich Avenue North have any available units?
3218 Aldrich Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 Aldrich Avenue North have?
Some of 3218 Aldrich Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Aldrich Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Aldrich Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Aldrich Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Aldrich Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Aldrich Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Aldrich Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3218 Aldrich Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Aldrich Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Aldrich Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3218 Aldrich Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Aldrich Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3218 Aldrich Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Aldrich Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Aldrich Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University