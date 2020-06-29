3218 Aldrich Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home! This property includes an unfinished basement for extra storage, large closets, separate living/dining areas, hardwood floors, a fenced in backyard, and a 1 car detached garage. Enjoy sitting on the 3 season porch this spring!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5q1Bs-aWMdk&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

