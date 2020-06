Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - This is an amazing 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood. Only 10min from downtown!



The unit has all new flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, tiled bathroom, and so much more. Come check this out before it's gone. Fastest way to communicate is to request a tour online.



Elite Property Management

7634452639



(RLNE5809718)