3151 33rd Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!** Reach out to acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link if you do not see it in your ad. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level duplex home has been immaculately maintained. Walk in to see a large entry closet, stunning hardwood floors, original woodwork and tall ceilings. See the character! Spacious living room, fancy dining room with built in buffet, adorable kitchen, and great sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Walk out back to a mudroom area, small 2 season porch and stairs to basement where you have private laundry and additional storage. Home comes with 1 stall in the 2 car garage and driveway space, plenty of room for 2 vehicles off street. All interested parties should view the virtual tour first. Tenants responsible for gas/electric. Owner covers water/trash. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee and monthly 7 processing fee applies.