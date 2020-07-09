All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:40 PM

3151 33rd Avenue S

3151 33rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3151 33rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!** Reach out to acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link if you do not see it in your ad. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level duplex home has been immaculately maintained. Walk in to see a large entry closet, stunning hardwood floors, original woodwork and tall ceilings. See the character! Spacious living room, fancy dining room with built in buffet, adorable kitchen, and great sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Walk out back to a mudroom area, small 2 season porch and stairs to basement where you have private laundry and additional storage. Home comes with 1 stall in the 2 car garage and driveway space, plenty of room for 2 vehicles off street. All interested parties should view the virtual tour first. Tenants responsible for gas/electric. Owner covers water/trash. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee and monthly 7 processing fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 33rd Avenue S have any available units?
3151 33rd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3151 33rd Avenue S have?
Some of 3151 33rd Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 33rd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3151 33rd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 33rd Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 3151 33rd Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3151 33rd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3151 33rd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 3151 33rd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 33rd Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 33rd Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 3151 33rd Avenue S has a pool.
Does 3151 33rd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3151 33rd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 33rd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 33rd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

