3141 Dean Court

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This condo is a 2 Bed/1 Bath unit built inside the former historic grain silos of Lake Calhoun. Because of building's design, unit has exposed, curved, concrete walls giving it a unique look. This 1050 square foot condo has a nice kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, master with a huge walk-in closet which walks through to the bathroom. Includes amazing views from the balcony, 1 underground parking space and storage locker. Walking distance to lakes Calhoun, Cedar, and Isles. Right on the Greenway bike trail and Calhoun shopping center with restaurants and Whole Foods. 2 minute walk to children's playground. Internet and cable included. Tenant responsible for electric only. Sorry, no pets. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee.