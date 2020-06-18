All apartments in Minneapolis
3141 Dean Court
3141 Dean Court

3141 Dean Court · (952) 221-5557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3141 Dean Court, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Cedar Isles - Dean

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This condo is a 2 Bed/1 Bath unit built inside the former historic grain silos of Lake Calhoun. Because of building's design, unit has exposed, curved, concrete walls giving it a unique look. This 1050 square foot condo has a nice kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, master with a huge walk-in closet which walks through to the bathroom. Includes amazing views from the balcony, 1 underground parking space and storage locker. Walking distance to lakes Calhoun, Cedar, and Isles. Right on the Greenway bike trail and Calhoun shopping center with restaurants and Whole Foods. 2 minute walk to children's playground. Internet and cable included. Tenant responsible for electric only. Sorry, no pets. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Dean Court have any available units?
3141 Dean Court has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 Dean Court have?
Some of 3141 Dean Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Dean Court currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Dean Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Dean Court pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Dean Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3141 Dean Court offer parking?
Yes, 3141 Dean Court does offer parking.
Does 3141 Dean Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3141 Dean Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Dean Court have a pool?
Yes, 3141 Dean Court has a pool.
Does 3141 Dean Court have accessible units?
No, 3141 Dean Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Dean Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3141 Dean Court does not have units with dishwashers.
