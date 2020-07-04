3116 W Lake Street

Amenities

Looking for private outdoor space, spectacular views and an amazing condo for rent? This top floor corner Loop Calhoun 1BR, 1BA condo with downtown Mpls skyline views in the distance and overlooking the Midtown Greenway Trail from a 600 square foot private patio! This 1153 square foot 1BR even comes with 2 INDOOR HEATED PARKING STALLS! Located just steps from Lake Calhoun/Bde Maka Ska, Whole Foods, and plenty of retail, restaurants and shopping; and features an onsite fitness center, party room, free guest parking, onsite property management and more. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 2 storage units, water/sewer/trash, basic cable TV, internet.