Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3107 Logan Ave N
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

3107 Logan Ave N

3107 North Logan Avenue · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3107 North Logan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4B/2B Single family home 960 sq ft and newer construction for the area, was built in 1979. Partially finished basement and 3 car detached garage.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Logan Ave N have any available units?
3107 Logan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3107 Logan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Logan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Logan Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Logan Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3107 Logan Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Logan Ave N offers parking.
Does 3107 Logan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Logan Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Logan Ave N have a pool?
No, 3107 Logan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Logan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3107 Logan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Logan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Logan Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Logan Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Logan Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
