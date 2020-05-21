All apartments in Minneapolis
306 Penn Avenue North
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

306 Penn Avenue North

306 Penn Avenue North · (651) 353-6519
Location

306 Penn Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Two Bedroom Home Available In June - This gorgeous two bedroom home will be available for move in in early December. It features stunning wood floors, a front enclosed porch, laundry in the basement with extra storage, a garage and off street parking, and tons of closet space.

It is located just minutes from 94 and walking distance to a convenience store!

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back.

Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information.

Our requirements are as follows:
-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
-- Consistent employment for the last six months
-- Positive credit and rental history
-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years
-- No felonies in the last ten years
-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever

For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.

No smoking, no pets.

Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3715098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Penn Avenue North have any available units?
306 Penn Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Penn Avenue North have?
Some of 306 Penn Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Penn Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
306 Penn Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Penn Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 306 Penn Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 306 Penn Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 306 Penn Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 306 Penn Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Penn Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Penn Avenue North have a pool?
No, 306 Penn Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 306 Penn Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 306 Penn Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Penn Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Penn Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
