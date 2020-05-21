306 Penn Avenue North

Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom Home Available In June - This gorgeous two bedroom home will be available for move in in early December. It features stunning wood floors, a front enclosed porch, laundry in the basement with extra storage, a garage and off street parking, and tons of closet space.



It is located just minutes from 94 and walking distance to a convenience store!



Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back.



Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information.



Our requirements are as follows:

-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

-- Consistent employment for the last six months

-- Positive credit and rental history

-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years

-- No felonies in the last ten years

-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever



For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.



No smoking, no pets.



Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



