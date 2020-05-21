306 Penn Avenue North

Amenities
Charming Two Bedroom Home Available In June - This gorgeous two bedroom home will be available for move in in early December. It features stunning wood floors, a front enclosed porch, laundry in the basement with extra storage, a garage and off street parking, and tons of closet space.
It is located just minutes from 94 and walking distance to a convenience store!
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back.
Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information.
Our requirements are as follows:
-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
-- Consistent employment for the last six months
-- Positive credit and rental history
-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years
-- No felonies in the last ten years
-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever
For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.
No smoking, no pets.
Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.
Equal Housing Opportunity.
No Pets Allowed
