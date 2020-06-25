All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3012 38th Avenue South - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3012 38th Avenue South - 2
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:19 PM

3012 38th Avenue South - 2

3012 38th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3012 38th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sunny and charming 3 bed/ 2 bath duplex. fresh paint, original hardwood floors, off street parking, and private laundry. This very carefully maintained home is very clean and walk-able to many shops and trails. Water/sewer/trash/recycling included. Small dogs and female cats ok for an additional $50/month per animal.

Update from photos: paint color has changed slightly to a neutral grey on all walls.

Available June 1st, 2019 on a 1-year lease.

Reach out to Jack at 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.
Sunny and charming 3 bed/ 2 bath duplex. fresh paint, original hardwood floors, off street parking, and private laundry. This very carefully maintained home is very clean and walk-able to many shops and trails. Water/sewer/trash/recycling included. Small dogs ok for $100/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
3012 38th Avenue South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 have?
Some of 3012 38th Avenue South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3012 38th Avenue South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 offers parking.
Does 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 38th Avenue South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University