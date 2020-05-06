All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2942 Knox Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2942 Knox Ave N
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

2942 Knox Ave N

2942 North Knox Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2942 North Knox Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2001, this spacious home has 4 bedroom/3 bath and located in North Minneapolis. It has an attached 2 car garage in addition more off-street parking. It is a short distance from Lowry Avenue North and bus lines. There is a large kitchen and dining room with new flooring. The kitchen has a newly installed beautiful butcher block island. There is carpet throughout the home on the main and upper level. There are newer windows and the bedrooms are spacious. The master suite has an immense amount of space that includes lots of windows, walk-in closet and a full bath. Pictures of the interior of the home are coming soon!

Tenant responsible for all utilities including cable,phone. Also all lawn care including snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Knox Ave N have any available units?
2942 Knox Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 Knox Ave N have?
Some of 2942 Knox Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Knox Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Knox Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Knox Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2942 Knox Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2942 Knox Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Knox Ave N offers parking.
Does 2942 Knox Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Knox Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Knox Ave N have a pool?
No, 2942 Knox Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Knox Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2942 Knox Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Knox Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2942 Knox Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University