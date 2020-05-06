2942 Knox Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Built in 2001, this spacious home has 4 bedroom/3 bath and located in North Minneapolis. It has an attached 2 car garage in addition more off-street parking. It is a short distance from Lowry Avenue North and bus lines. There is a large kitchen and dining room with new flooring. The kitchen has a newly installed beautiful butcher block island. There is carpet throughout the home on the main and upper level. There are newer windows and the bedrooms are spacious. The master suite has an immense amount of space that includes lots of windows, walk-in closet and a full bath. Pictures of the interior of the home are coming soon!



Tenant responsible for all utilities including cable,phone. Also all lawn care including snow removal.