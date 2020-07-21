2939 Lincoln St North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: updated kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, central air, washer/dryer, detached garage, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: No pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 2939 Lincoln St NE Minneapolis MN 55418