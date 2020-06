Amenities

Spectacular East Isles location townhome that sits right on the Midtown Greenway. Perfectly situated between the heart of Uptown and the Lakes Area, this Kenwood Isles Citihome is an ideal location for any professional or family looking for townhome living in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in all of Mpls. Features include hardwood flooring in living space, fireplace, tons of natural light from large windows. *New Carpet Being Installed Prior to Occupancy*