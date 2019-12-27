2801 Girard Ave S

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05ec106075 ---- One bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Very nice tile, wood floors and tile tub surround. Available Sept 1st. Laundry in building. Quiet apartment building. Comes with one parking spot. Must have rental references. Photos are not of the actual unit but very similar. Owner Pays: Gas, Water, Sewer, heat Resident Pays: Electric and trash Price Sqft: $2 Deposit: $1,100 Parking: Off street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: Shared