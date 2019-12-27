All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2801 Girard Ave S
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

2801 Girard Ave S

2801 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05ec106075 ---- One bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Very nice tile, wood floors and tile tub surround. Available Sept 1st. Laundry in building. Quiet apartment building. Comes with one parking spot. Must have rental references. Photos are not of the actual unit but very similar. Owner Pays: Gas, Water, Sewer, heat Resident Pays: Electric and trash Price Sqft: $2 Deposit: $1,100 Parking: Off street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: Shared

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Girard Ave S have any available units?
2801 Girard Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Girard Ave S have?
Some of 2801 Girard Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Girard Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Girard Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Girard Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Girard Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Girard Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Girard Ave S offers parking.
Does 2801 Girard Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Girard Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Girard Ave S have a pool?
No, 2801 Girard Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Girard Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2801 Girard Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Girard Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Girard Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

