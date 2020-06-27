All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

2727 17th Ave S

2727 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2727 17th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
East Phillips

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7734f6d06d ---- Spacious and recently renovated 3 bed 2 potential office spaces/sun rooms and 1 car garage second floor unit! Don\'t miss this one! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply Must meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=650 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=4 Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Tenant pays: Gas/electric/any optional utility Owner pays: Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/7734f6d06d

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 17th Ave S have any available units?
2727 17th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2727 17th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2727 17th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 17th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2727 17th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2727 17th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2727 17th Ave S offers parking.
Does 2727 17th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 17th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 17th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2727 17th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2727 17th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2727 17th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 17th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 17th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 17th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 17th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
