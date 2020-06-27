2727 17th Ave S

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7734f6d06d ---- Spacious and recently renovated 3 bed 2 potential office spaces/sun rooms and 1 car garage second floor unit! Don\'t miss this one! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply Must meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=650 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=4 Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Tenant pays: Gas/electric/any optional utility Owner pays: Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/7734f6d06d