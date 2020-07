Amenities

Duplex for rent: 2630 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis. Audubon Park neighborhood - one block from the "Village" with restaurants, coffee shop, and theatre. Landlord pays gas/water/sewer/trash. 1 BR/1 BA on ground level. Storage and washer/dryer included in basement. Private foyer and two entrances. Large rear yard. Off-street parking. New vinyl plank flooring to be installed in kitchen/bath/bedroom. Available 12/1. Some pets allowed. Deposit $1100.