2627 Girard Avenue N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Garage Parking! 3 bed/1 bath N Minneapolis!



Don't miss this cozy and spacious home with an enclosed porch.

Recently updated 3 bed/1 bath with all 3 bedrooms on top floor.

Also comes with 1 car detached garage and huge front and back yard.

Has laundry on site and is pet friendly.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

No late payments within the past 5 years

Max occupancy limit of 4

Min. credit score=650

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or previous evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Electronic payment required

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/bd2cbd60b0