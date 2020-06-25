All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 18 2019

2627 Girard Avenue N

2627 Girard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Garage Parking! 3 bed/1 bath N Minneapolis!

Don't miss this cozy and spacious home with an enclosed porch.
Recently updated 3 bed/1 bath with all 3 bedrooms on top floor.
Also comes with 1 car detached garage and huge front and back yard.
Has laundry on site and is pet friendly.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 4
Min. credit score=650
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/bd2cbd60b0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Girard Avenue N have any available units?
2627 Girard Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Girard Avenue N have?
Some of 2627 Girard Avenue N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Girard Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Girard Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Girard Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Girard Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Girard Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Girard Avenue N offers parking.
Does 2627 Girard Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Girard Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Girard Avenue N have a pool?
No, 2627 Girard Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Girard Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2627 Girard Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Girard Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Girard Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
