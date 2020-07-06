All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2515 Fillmore Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pet friendly
Charming lower unit located in the Audubon Park area of NE Minneapolis. This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with many great features, including brand new kitchen cabinets & counter tops, tiled kitchen and bath, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more! Washer and dryer are included in the unit and there is off-street parking available. It is conveniently located near several bus lines and is nestled in between several parks. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, yard care, and snow removal. Located within Special School District #1-Minneapolis. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Sorry, pets are not accepted. Call 952-893-9900 or text 612-315-0193 to schedule your showing TODAY as this opening will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 have any available units?
2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 have?
Some of 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 offers parking.
Does 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 have a pool?
No, 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 have accessible units?
No, 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Fillmore Street North East 1 has units with dishwashers.

