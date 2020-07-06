2515 Fillmore Street North East 1

Amenities

Charming lower unit located in the Audubon Park area of NE Minneapolis. This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with many great features, including brand new kitchen cabinets & counter tops, tiled kitchen and bath, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more! Washer and dryer are included in the unit and there is off-street parking available. It is conveniently located near several bus lines and is nestled in between several parks. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, yard care, and snow removal. Located within Special School District #1-Minneapolis. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Sorry, pets are not accepted. Call 952-893-9900 or text 612-315-0193 to schedule your showing TODAY as this opening will not last long!