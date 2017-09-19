2512 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Clean and well kept 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex unit in North Minneapolis! The duplex has ample off-street parking behind the building with coin operated laundry available in the building. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. This is a 2 year lease. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $2,925, voucher accepted if requirements are met. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600. Must have landlord reference.