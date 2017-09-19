All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:45 AM

2512 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2512 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

parking
Clean and well kept 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex unit in North Minneapolis! The duplex has ample off-street parking behind the building with coin operated laundry available in the building. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. This is a 2 year lease. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $2,925, voucher accepted if requirements are met. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600. Must have landlord reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
2512 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2512 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Fremont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2512 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 2512 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Fremont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 2512 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2512 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Fremont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Fremont Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

