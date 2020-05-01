240 Bedford St SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f68d4b30b2 ---- Newly renovated 1 bedroom SE Minneapolis! This great unit has 1 bedroom sunroom/office. Located off of 94 and East River Parkway and is pet friendly. The only utility you pay is electric/any optional utility. Totally redone with new bathtub with tile and tub enclosure. New bathroom floor, vanity and toilet. New kitchen including new apartment sized stove and dishwasher, also new cabinetry, over the stove microwave. Unit has new kitchen floor tile, counter tops, new sink and faucet. Also new bedroom carpeting. Don't miss this! Must have viewed the property in order to apply Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month's rent Max tenants=2 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Heat/water/sewer/trash/lawn care Tenant pays: Electric, any optional utility 1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ On street parking only Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/f68d4b30b2