2357 Sheridan Avenue N

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex unit is located in Minneapolis will be ready for 1/1/2020! This property is newly renovated and the bedrooms have all new carpeting. Tenant responsible for additional utilities including electric, gas, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. Owner pays trash, sewer, and water. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable pet deposit per pet!! Minimum 12 month lease terms. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.