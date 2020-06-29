All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

2357 Sheridan Avenue N

2357 North Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2357 North Sheridan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex unit is located in Minneapolis will be ready for 1/1/2020! This property is newly renovated and the bedrooms have all new carpeting. Tenant responsible for additional utilities including electric, gas, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. Owner pays trash, sewer, and water. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable pet deposit per pet!! Minimum 12 month lease terms. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 Sheridan Avenue N have any available units?
2357 Sheridan Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2357 Sheridan Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Sheridan Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Sheridan Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 2357 Sheridan Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2357 Sheridan Avenue N offer parking?
No, 2357 Sheridan Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 2357 Sheridan Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Sheridan Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Sheridan Avenue N have a pool?
No, 2357 Sheridan Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Sheridan Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2357 Sheridan Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Sheridan Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 Sheridan Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2357 Sheridan Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2357 Sheridan Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
