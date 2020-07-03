2301 North 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9b0e72020 ----

Applicant fell through, don\'t miss this one again! Lower level of this up/down duplex has beautiful hardwoods throughout the living room, dining room, two bedrooms, and tons of natural light!



Open floor plan includes living room that flows into sun room, dining area with built ins leading back to two bedrooms located on either side of the modern bathroom.



Washer and dryer to be installed in basement, shared laundry. Street parking. Tenant responsible for electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No pets, or smoking.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.