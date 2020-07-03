All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2301 North 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2301 North 4th Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

2301 North 4th Street

2301 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2301 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9b0e72020 ----
Applicant fell through, don\'t miss this one again! Lower level of this up/down duplex has beautiful hardwoods throughout the living room, dining room, two bedrooms, and tons of natural light!

Open floor plan includes living room that flows into sun room, dining area with built ins leading back to two bedrooms located on either side of the modern bathroom.

Washer and dryer to be installed in basement, shared laundry. Street parking. Tenant responsible for electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No pets, or smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 North 4th Street have any available units?
2301 North 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2301 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 North 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2301 North 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2301 North 4th Street offer parking?
No, 2301 North 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2301 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 North 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2301 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2301 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 North 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 North 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 North 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University