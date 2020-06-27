All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
224 5th Street NE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

224 5th Street NE

224 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

224 5th Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
URBAN LIFESTYLE W/O APARTMENT DRAMA... - Live the Urban Lifestyle! 2BR - 2BA - 1CAR End Unit Townhome Featuring: East-West Facing Bay Windows, Skylight, Loft/Den/Office, Whirlpool Tub, 2 Showers. Hardwood Floors, Wood-Burning Fireplace with Built-In Bookcase Surrounds, Updated Kitchen with SS Appliances, Painted Cabinetry, Granite Counters...Oh, and Your Very Own Private WalkOut Patio with Green Space...IN THE URBAN AREA OF MINNEAPOLIS!! It's a Win-WIn! Other Details Apply:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $2,295/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type/Size/Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = NOW!
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = Water, Sewer, Trash (HOA Dues)
Section 8 = Not Approved

(RLNE5049828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 5th Street NE have any available units?
224 5th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 5th Street NE have?
Some of 224 5th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 5th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
224 5th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 5th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 5th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 224 5th Street NE offer parking?
No, 224 5th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 224 5th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 5th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 5th Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 224 5th Street NE has a pool.
Does 224 5th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 224 5th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 5th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 5th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
