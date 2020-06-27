224 5th Street NE

Amenities
URBAN LIFESTYLE W/O APARTMENT DRAMA... - Live the Urban Lifestyle! 2BR - 2BA - 1CAR End Unit Townhome Featuring: East-West Facing Bay Windows, Skylight, Loft/Den/Office, Whirlpool Tub, 2 Showers. Hardwood Floors, Wood-Burning Fireplace with Built-In Bookcase Surrounds, Updated Kitchen with SS Appliances, Painted Cabinetry, Granite Counters...Oh, and Your Very Own Private WalkOut Patio with Green Space...IN THE URBAN AREA OF MINNEAPOLIS!! It's a Win-WIn! Other Details Apply:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $2,295/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type/Size/Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = NOW!
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = Water, Sewer, Trash (HOA Dues)
Section 8 = Not Approved
(RLNE5049828)