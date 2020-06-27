224 5th Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

URBAN LIFESTYLE W/O APARTMENT DRAMA... - Live the Urban Lifestyle! 2BR - 2BA - 1CAR End Unit Townhome Featuring: East-West Facing Bay Windows, Skylight, Loft/Den/Office, Whirlpool Tub, 2 Showers. Hardwood Floors, Wood-Burning Fireplace with Built-In Bookcase Surrounds, Updated Kitchen with SS Appliances, Painted Cabinetry, Granite Counters...Oh, and Your Very Own Private WalkOut Patio with Green Space...IN THE URBAN AREA OF MINNEAPOLIS!! It's a Win-WIn! Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $2,295/Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type/Size/Deposit

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = NOW!

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = Water, Sewer, Trash (HOA Dues)

Section 8 = Not Approved



(RLNE5049828)