2212 Oakland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68f8574045 ---- Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom! Come see it! Offering lease end date of 8/31/2020 or 4/26/2021 - $1525 Beautiful 2 story (2nd and 3rd floor unit) 4 bedroom 1 bath close to Downtown Minneapolis and Uptown!! Includes 2 off street parking. Hardwood floors, large windows!! Coin Laundry on site. Pet Policy: Cats OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Dog OK with $500 non-refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: off-street. Laundry: coin-op laundry onsite. Appliances: fridge, range. Upper Tenant pays electricity, gas and 25% of water/sewer/trash.