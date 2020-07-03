All apartments in Minneapolis
2212 Oakland Ave
2212 Oakland Ave

2212 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Oakland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Phillips West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68f8574045 ---- Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom! Come see it! Offering lease end date of 8/31/2020 or 4/26/2021 - $1525 Beautiful 2 story (2nd and 3rd floor unit) 4 bedroom 1 bath close to Downtown Minneapolis and Uptown!! Includes 2 off street parking. Hardwood floors, large windows!! Coin Laundry on site. Pet Policy: Cats OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Dog OK with $500 non-refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: off-street. Laundry: coin-op laundry onsite. Appliances: fridge, range. Upper Tenant pays electricity, gas and 25% of water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Oakland Ave have any available units?
2212 Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Oakland Ave have?
Some of 2212 Oakland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 Oakland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2212 Oakland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Oakland Ave offers parking.
Does 2212 Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Oakland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 2212 Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2212 Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Oakland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

