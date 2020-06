Amenities

2 bed 1 bath well priced condo near the Wedge in Uptown. The floors and refrigerator were brand new in 2018. There is one off street parking stall included with the rent, as well as the water, sewer, and trash. Internet provider is USI, average utilities are around $25/mo for gas/electric. In unit washer/dryer.