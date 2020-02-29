2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE NOW! Access building through fence gate along sidewalk.

This home does not participate in rental subsidy programs.



Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in a great location in Uptown. This upper level unit has lots of great features including updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, Central A/C, in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, brand new carpet in the living room and new flooring in the kitchen/dining area.



1 assigned off street parking space. Commons area of building is completely fenced in. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas utility bills. This building is wired for Fiber/Gigabit internet service.



Located just 2 blocks from The Wedge co-op. Walking distance to bus line and all of the great spots that Uptown has to offer. Close to the Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Institute of Art.



Income 3 x monthly rent, no pets allowed, no smoking, no eviction, no criminal, good rental history.



