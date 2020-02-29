All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6

2212 Harriet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Harriet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Whittier

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW! Access building through fence gate along sidewalk.
This home does not participate in rental subsidy programs.

Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in a great location in Uptown. This upper level unit has lots of great features including updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, Central A/C, in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, brand new carpet in the living room and new flooring in the kitchen/dining area.

1 assigned off street parking space. Commons area of building is completely fenced in. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas utility bills. This building is wired for Fiber/Gigabit internet service.

Located just 2 blocks from The Wedge co-op. Walking distance to bus line and all of the great spots that Uptown has to offer. Close to the Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Income 3 x monthly rent, no pets allowed, no smoking, no eviction, no criminal, good rental history.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 have any available units?
2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 have?
Some of 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 offers parking.
Does 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Harriet Ave Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
