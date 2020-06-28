2208 Girard Ave South 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fantastic location: Girard Avenue South and 22nd Street. Just blocks from Lake of the Isles, Walker Art Center, Kowalski's supermarket, great restaurants, cafes and bars, gas stations and major bus routes. Well maintained, bright and spacious 2 bedroom apartment with dishwasher & washer/dryer in unit and plenty of room for entertaining. Has two bedrooms, dining room, bathroom and kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen opens onto a great backyard for entertaining. Large front and back yards with fenced-in side/back yard for you to enjoy. Includes one off street parking spot, ample storage in basement.

