Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

2208 Girard Ave South 1

2208 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
East Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Uptown Victorian 1st Floor - Property Id: 41413

Fantastic location: Girard Avenue South and 22nd Street. Just blocks from Lake of the Isles, Walker Art Center, Kowalski's supermarket, great restaurants, cafes and bars, gas stations and major bus routes. Well maintained, bright and spacious 2 bedroom apartment with dishwasher & washer/dryer in unit and plenty of room for entertaining. Has two bedrooms, dining room, bathroom and kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen opens onto a great backyard for entertaining. Large front and back yards with fenced-in side/back yard for you to enjoy. Includes one off street parking spot, ample storage in basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41413
Property Id 41413

(RLNE5586325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Girard Ave South 1 have any available units?
2208 Girard Ave South 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Girard Ave South 1 have?
Some of 2208 Girard Ave South 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Girard Ave South 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Girard Ave South 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Girard Ave South 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Girard Ave South 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2208 Girard Ave South 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Girard Ave South 1 offers parking.
Does 2208 Girard Ave South 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Girard Ave South 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Girard Ave South 1 have a pool?
No, 2208 Girard Ave South 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Girard Ave South 1 have accessible units?
No, 2208 Girard Ave South 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Girard Ave South 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Girard Ave South 1 has units with dishwashers.
