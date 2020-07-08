213 University Ave NE

Amenities

Available July 1st, Monthly rent and security deposit, $1,595.00 www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Must watch walk through video www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com prior to scheduling showing appointment. Only two adults during showing. Must wear mask and wear gloves during showing.



This ideal town home in St. Anthony West is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car tuck under garage. Updated in 2017 with new carpeting, fresh paint with white trim throughout and a built-in entertainment center. Kitchen upgrades added granite, tile back splash & stainless appliances. Walk-out to a private patio that backs up to courtyard with loads of green space. Hardwood floors on main. Extra storage in garage. Perfect location for walks to the parks, shops & restaurants of the booming lower Northeast!



Water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal included in rent.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Sorry, no pets

No subsidy housing programs

No smoking

Max 3 of occupants

Available 7/1/20



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult