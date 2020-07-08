All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

213 University Ave NE

213 Northeast University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 Northeast University Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Available July 1st, Monthly rent and security deposit, $1,595.00 www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Must watch walk through video www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com prior to scheduling showing appointment. Only two adults during showing. Must wear mask and wear gloves during showing.

This ideal town home in St. Anthony West is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car tuck under garage. Updated in 2017 with new carpeting, fresh paint with white trim throughout and a built-in entertainment center. Kitchen upgrades added granite, tile back splash & stainless appliances. Walk-out to a private patio that backs up to courtyard with loads of green space. Hardwood floors on main. Extra storage in garage. Perfect location for walks to the parks, shops & restaurants of the booming lower Northeast!

Water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal included in rent.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets
No subsidy housing programs
No smoking
Max 3 of occupants
Available 7/1/20

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 University Ave NE have any available units?
213 University Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 University Ave NE have?
Some of 213 University Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 University Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
213 University Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 University Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 213 University Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 213 University Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 213 University Ave NE offers parking.
Does 213 University Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 University Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 University Ave NE have a pool?
No, 213 University Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 213 University Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 213 University Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 213 University Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 University Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

