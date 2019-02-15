Rent Calculator
2020 Oakland Ave. S
2020 Oakland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2020 Oakland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Ventura Village
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/855975a012 ----
2 bedroom 2 bath triplex in S Minneapolis. Available March 1st. 1 pet will be considered on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2020 Oakland Ave. S have any available units?
2020 Oakland Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2020 Oakland Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Oakland Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Oakland Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Oakland Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Oakland Ave. S offer parking?
No, 2020 Oakland Ave. S does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Oakland Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Oakland Ave. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Oakland Ave. S have a pool?
No, 2020 Oakland Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Oakland Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 2020 Oakland Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Oakland Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Oakland Ave. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Oakland Ave. S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Oakland Ave. S does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
