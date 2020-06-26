All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2

1942 Lincoln Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1942 Lincoln Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Windom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Upper level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex unit with old world charm! Lots of closet space, lots of natural light, an unfinished basement for extra storage, and your own washer and dryer. Close to shopping at the Quarry and Windom Park.

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable, Telephone & Internet

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 have any available units?
1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 have?
Some of 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 offer parking?
No, 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 have a pool?
No, 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
