1942 Lincoln St. N.E. #2

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Upper level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex unit with old world charm! Lots of closet space, lots of natural light, an unfinished basement for extra storage, and your own washer and dryer. Close to shopping at the Quarry and Windom Park.



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable, Telephone & Internet



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.