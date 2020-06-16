All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

1820 1st Avenue S

1820 1st Avenue South · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 1st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Stevens Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This condo in Stevens Square is partially furnished with couches, bookshelves & bar stools. Live only minutes away to Downtown Minneapoli by bus, bike or foot. The kitchen features stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Washer/Dryer combo included in the unit. All utilities are included. Tenant only pays for Internet/cable. Rooftop deck, Pool/Recreation room, Party room! Parking is on-street only. (RENT: $975) (DEPOSIT: $975) ($150 admin + $7 P&R fee due at lease signing) A must see in-person or via our virtual walk-thru which is available for those who are taking the necessary precautions during these uncertain times (please contact agent for link). For showings copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 1st Avenue S have any available units?
1820 1st Avenue S has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 1st Avenue S have?
Some of 1820 1st Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 1st Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
1820 1st Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 1st Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 1820 1st Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1820 1st Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 1820 1st Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 1820 1st Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 1st Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 1st Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 1820 1st Avenue S has a pool.
Does 1820 1st Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 1820 1st Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 1st Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 1st Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
