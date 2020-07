Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available September 1st.



In the Logan Park neighborhood of NE Minneapolis, this main level unit has a classic feel with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms (plus den or office) and 2 bathrooms. Shared laundry is in the basement. Ample off-street driveway parking for 3 vehicles. The best part about this unit is the location. Some of the best breweries in town are within a 1/2 mile walk and many local favorite food options all down Central Ave are just blocks away.



Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.



Pet fees are $50 / month per pet.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit score

- 3x monthly rent for combined income

- No felonies

- No evictions



Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.